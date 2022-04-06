PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PCQ opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

