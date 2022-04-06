PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PTY stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

