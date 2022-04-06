Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
NYSEMKT:PDO opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.
In related news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $271,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,845 shares of company stock valued at $637,332 over the last ninety days.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
