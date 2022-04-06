Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSEMKT:PDO opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $271,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,845 shares of company stock valued at $637,332 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.