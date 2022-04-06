PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,206 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

