PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:PML opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.