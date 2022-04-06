PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 107,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

