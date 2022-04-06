PIN Price Tops $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.93 or 0.07372379 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,808.61 or 0.99746816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051591 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars.

