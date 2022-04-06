Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of HNW traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,892. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.