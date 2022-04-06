Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of RC stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after buying an additional 1,150,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 321,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 279,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

