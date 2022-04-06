Piper Sandler Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $42.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Phreesia stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,222 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Phreesia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Phreesia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

