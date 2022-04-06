Piper Sandler Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $42.00

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Phreesia stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,222 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Phreesia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Phreesia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.