Piper Sandler Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $80.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 183.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 79.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 223,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

