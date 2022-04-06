Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 105,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.