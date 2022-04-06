Piper Sandler Weighs in on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

PMT opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.10%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

