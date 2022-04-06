Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGLU) Stock Price Up 1%

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGLU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30.
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EAGLU)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Platinum Eagle Acquisition (EAGLU)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.