Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.70. 199,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,772,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Plug Power by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

