PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PolarityTE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.23 on Monday. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. 13.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolarityTE (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.