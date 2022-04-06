PolySwarm (NCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

PolySwarm (NCT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $61.69 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

