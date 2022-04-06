Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,875 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $459,505.08.

On Monday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,547 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $129,499.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.28. 375,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,374. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

