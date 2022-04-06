PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

