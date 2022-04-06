Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.93

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$96.93 and last traded at C$96.20, with a volume of 5683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$94.66.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$98.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at C$328,554.50. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

