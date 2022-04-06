PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.83. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,904 shares of company stock worth $5,516,280. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PriceSmart by 90.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About PriceSmart (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.