Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Down 2.8%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 29,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 9,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Prime Mining from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

