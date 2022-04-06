Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0633 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $1,013.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,221,854 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.