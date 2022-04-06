Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.61 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 13,665 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £8.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.37.
About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.