Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Shares Down 0.7%

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.11. 41,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 26,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.