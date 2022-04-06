Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,863. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

