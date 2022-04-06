Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.60 and last traded at $42.66. Approximately 132,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 177,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.