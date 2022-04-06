Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Shares Down 1.1%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 116,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 69,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

