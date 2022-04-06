Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

