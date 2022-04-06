Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 2.2% on Analyst Downgrade

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $167.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as low as $151.51 and last traded at $151.66. Approximately 40,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,364,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.92. The stock has a market cap of $374.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

