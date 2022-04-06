Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 15.59. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

