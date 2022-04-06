Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 15.59. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.