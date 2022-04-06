Professional Fighters League Fan Token Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $712,355.93 and $80,323.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.47 or 0.07369903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.57 or 0.99777239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054216 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

