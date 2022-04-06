Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Jeremy Segal Sells 1,281 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,182,000 after acquiring an additional 143,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

