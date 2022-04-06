Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Progyny stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.90. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

