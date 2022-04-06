Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.92 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

