Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $166.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis has a twelve month low of $107.92 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

