ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

