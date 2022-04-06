ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading 3.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.76 and last traded at $164.17. 2,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 997,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

