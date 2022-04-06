ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.62. Approximately 941,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,487,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 302.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 48.0% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $362,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

