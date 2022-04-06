PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of PS Business Parks worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.58. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

