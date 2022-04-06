Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.53

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.52, with a volume of 20382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.
In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
