Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.53

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.52, with a volume of 20382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

