Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.93) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. AlphaValue raised Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.99.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

