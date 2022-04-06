PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.57

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 20364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 16.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

