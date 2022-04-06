PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,130,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 81.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

