Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

TECK stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $127,516,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.