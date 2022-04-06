Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.84 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,426,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after acquiring an additional 229,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

