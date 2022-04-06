Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Increased by Piper Sandler

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arhaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.
Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.90 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
