Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Increased by Piper Sandler

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arhaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.90 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

