Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

