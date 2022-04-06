Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.