Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.49 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 126,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 84,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 600.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

